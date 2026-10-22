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    22-Oct-2026 4:32 PM

    Fraport COO: German airports face capacity decline amid cost pressures and fleet delays

    Fraport COO Dietmar Focke stated (21-Oct-2026) Germany's aviation market is being held back by high regulated costs and limited airline capacity rather than weak passenger demand. He noted that air transport tax, security charges and air traffic control fees collectively doubled between 2019 and 2026, while aircraft delivery delays and engine maintenance issues have further constrained capacity. German airports are expected to offer 47.95 million departure seats in winter 2026/27, down 1.3% year-on-year, with departures expected to fall 3.9% to approximately 260,500. [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Germany's aviation recovery remained slower than the rest of Europe in 1H2026, with scheduled seats at 82% of pre-pandemic levels versus 111% elsewhere, while government-imposed charges rose by EUR1.1 billion in 2025 to EUR4.3 billion, despite resilient leisure demand and strong premium performance.1 Industry bodies repeatedly blamed rising taxes and fees for capacity shortfalls, including claims that DFS approach and departure fees tripled since 2019 and calls to cut the air transport tax by up to EUR150 million in 2027.2 3

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