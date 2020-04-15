Become a CAPA Member
15-Apr-2020 3:30 PM

Frankfurt Airport pax down 97% in early Apr-2020

Fraport reported (15-Apr-2020) passenger traffic declined 96.8% year-on-year to 46,338 passengers at Frankfurt Airport from 06-Apr-2020 to 12-Apr-2020. Aircraft movements declined by 86.3% to 1435. Cargo volume fell 28.1% to 32,027 tonnes, however the number of full freighter movements increased 29%, reflecting the higher demand for additional capacities to maintain supply chains during the coronavirus outbreak. [more - original PR]

