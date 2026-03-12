Frankfurt Airport and Singapore Changi Airport join Cargo iQ
Frankfurt Airport signed an MoU with Shanghai Pudong International Airport to facilitate more efficient cargo traffic, including cooperation across airport communities and optimising regulatory processes.1 Cargo iQ also added Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal (PACTL) as a member, providing access to standardised processes and performance metrics.2 Separately, Worldwide Flight Services received Cargo iQ quality standards certification across roughly 50 airport stations spanning EMEA and Asia.3