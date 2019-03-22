22-Mar-2019 10:13 AM
France pax up 6% in Feb-2019
France's General Directorate for Civil Aviation reported (21-Mar-2019) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2019:
- Passengers: +6.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: +5.9%;
- Within Metropolitan France: +7.4%;
- Metropolitan France to French overseas territories: +1.6%;
- Within French overseas territories: +2.0%;
- International: +6.2%;
- From Metropolitan France: +6.2%;
- EU28: +4.5%;
- Europe excluding EU28: +8.5%;
- America: +11.2%;
- Africa: +9.6%;
- Asia Pacific: +4.0%;
- From French overseas territories: +7.0%. [more - original PR - French]
