25-Jan-2022 1:29 PM
France pax down 61% in 2021, compared to 2019
French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) reported (24-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2021:
- Passengers: -37.5% compared to Dec-2019;
- Domestic: -17%;
- International: -42.8%;
- From Metropolitan France: -42%;
- EU27: -30.2%;
- America: -34.1%;
- Asia Pacific: -60.7%;
- Europe excluding EU27: -56.1%;
- Africa: -53.9%;
- From French overseas territories: -36.8%;
- 2021:
- Passengers: -61% compared to 2019;
- Domestic: -40.5%;
- International: -65.8%;
- From Metropolitan France: -65.4%;
- EU27: -59.7%;
- America: -72.6%;
- Asia Pacific: -80.5%;
- Europe excluding EU27: -74.1%;
- Africa: -58.8%;
- From French overseas territories: -60.8%. [more - original PR]
