Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Jan-2022 1:29 PM

France pax down 61% in 2021, compared to 2019

French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) reported (24-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2021:
    • Passengers: -37.5% compared to Dec-2019;
      • Domestic: -17%;
        • Within Metropolitan France: -18.1%;
        • Metropolitan France to French overseas territories: -25.6%;
        • Within French overseas territories: -34%;
      • International: -42.8%;
        • From Metropolitan France: -42%;
        • From French overseas territories: -36.8%;
  • 2021:
    • Passengers: -61% compared to 2019;
      • Domestic: -40.5%;
        • Within Metropolitan France: -41.2%;
        • Metropolitan France to French overseas territories: -47.4%;
        • Within French overseas territories: -41.1%;
      • International: -65.8%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More