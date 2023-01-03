France introduces COVID-19 testing requirements for travellers from China
France's Minister for Transport Clément Beaune, via his official Twitter account, announced (01-Jan-2023) COVID-19 testing was introduced for passengers arriving from China, effective 01-Jan-2023. In addition, masks are now also compulsory onboard flights from China.
