22-Nov-2018 9:21 AM

Foundation stones laid for Al Jouf and Al Qurayyat airport projects

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced (21-Nov-2018) the foundation stones were laid for the Al Jouf and Al Qurayyat airport projects. Once the projects are complete, Al Jouf airport will accommodate one million passengers p/a, while Al Qurayyat airport will accommodate 500,000 passengers p/a. Both airports are expected to address the strong growth in demand throughout the region. [more - original PR - Arabic]

