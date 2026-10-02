Former Malaysia Airlines MD forecasts 'robust' industry growth centred on Asia

Philippine Airlines independent director and former Malaysia Airlines Group MD Izham Ismail, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (01-Oct-2026) he expects "growth will be robust" for the airline industry over next five to 10 years. Mr Izham said Asia Pacific "will be the centre of gravity" and "will be the driver of the future" for at least the next five years, supported by robust growth in premium travel. Mr Izham also expects supply chain issues to continue for the next five to 10 years and the crude oil price to remain above USD100 per barrel "for the next couple of years".