FlySafair extends temporary fuel surcharge until late Mar-2027
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Background ✨
FlySafair previously said it introduced the temporary fuel surcharge after absorbing steep fuel cost increases since 28-Feb-2026, citing an approximately 70% one-week rise in jet fuel prices at South Africa's coastal airports and noting it did not hedge fuel purchases; chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said it modelled fuel prices airport-by-airport and reviewed tankering strategies.1 Other African carriers also introduced temporary fuel surcharges in 1Q/2Q2026, including Air Botswana from 21-Apr-2026 due to higher local fuel prices and Skyward Airlines from 01-Apr-2026 amid sustained global fuel-cost rises.2 3