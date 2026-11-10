FlyPelican updates baggage allowance policy

FlyPelican, via its official Facebook account, announced (09-Nov-2026) an update to its baggage allowance policy, following the introduction of online check-in. The total baggage allowance will remain unchanged at 20kg, but will be separated into a new allowance split of 13kg for checked baggage and 7kg for carry on baggage. The 23kg allowance for corporate and flexible fares will be split to 16kg for checked baggage and 7kg for carry on baggage. The change aims to simplify the check-in process and provide clearer baggage entitlements.