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    2-Nov-2026 12:40 PM

    FlyPelican to relocate Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport operations to Terminal 2

    FlyPelican, via its official Facebook account, announced (31-Oct-2026) plans to relocate operations at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport to Terminal 2, effective 04-Nov-2026.

    Background

    Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport planned a AUD200 million upgrade of its T2 domestic terminal from 01-May-2025, including self-service check-in kiosks, advanced bag drop systems and next-generation security screening, targeting a 15-minute kerb-to-gate process.1 2 To facilitate construction, FlyPelican and Rex Airlines departures were scheduled to relocate to T3 from 08-Apr-2025.1 2 Rex also planned a move back to T2 from 04-Nov-2026, citing T2 technology and process upgrades.3

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