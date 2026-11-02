FlyPelican to relocate Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport operations to Terminal 2

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport planned a AUD200 million upgrade of its T2 domestic terminal from 01-May-2025, including self-service check-in kiosks, advanced bag drop systems and next-generation security screening, targeting a 15-minute kerb-to-gate process.1 2 To facilitate construction, FlyPelican and Rex Airlines departures were scheduled to relocate to T3 from 08-Apr-2025.1 2 Rex also planned a move back to T2 from 04-Nov-2026, citing T2 technology and process upgrades.3