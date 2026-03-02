FlyOnE Ltd to introduce eVTOL air taxi operations Perth to Rottnest Island

FlyOnE Ltd announced (01-Mar-2026) the introduction of eVTOL air taxi operations on the highly trafficked Perth to Rottnest Island corridor. The company operates up to 25 existing daily flights on the route using "existing legacy aircraft" on its Lilypad Elevate Transport network. FlyOnE previously completed a proof-of-concept electric flight testing phase on the Perth-Rottnest corridor, which included successful electric flights to and from the island, supported by installed electric charging hardware at both ends of the route. [more - original PR]