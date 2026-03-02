FlyOnE Ltd to introduce eVTOL air taxi operations Perth to Rottnest Island
FlyOnE Ltd announced (01-Mar-2026) the introduction of eVTOL air taxi operations on the highly trafficked Perth to Rottnest Island corridor. The company operates up to 25 existing daily flights on the route using "existing legacy aircraft" on its Lilypad Elevate Transport network. FlyOnE previously completed a proof-of-concept electric flight testing phase on the Perth-Rottnest corridor, which included successful electric flights to and from the island, supported by installed electric charging hardware at both ends of the route. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
FlyOnE acquired Rottnest Air Taxi, including its air operator’s certificate and fleet, to strengthen its Rottnest Island operations, with CEO Korum Ellis citing sustainability objectives.1 FlyOnE also backed a proposed CASA Part 21 policy change that would allow broader commercial use of imported Pipistrel electric aircraft beyond recreational training, including air taxi/charter services and passenger transfers.2 FlyOnE signed an LoI for 30 Smartflyer SF1 aircraft and reported five electric charging sites, alongside plans for 40 additional vertiport/runway locations.3