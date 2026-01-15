15-Jan-2026 1:04 PM
flynas to establish fifth base in Saudi Arabia at Abha Airport from Mar-2026
flynas announced (14-Jan-2026) plans to establish Abha Airport as a base from 29-Mar-2026. Abha will be the LCC's fifth base in Saudi Arabia, following Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah. flynas plans to commence services connecting Abha to Dubai, Cairo, Istanbul, Addis Ababa, Kuwait and Trabzon in 2026, expanding its network at the airport to 11 destinations, including existing domestic services to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah and Tabuk. flynas CEO and MD Bander Almohanna stated: "The launch of our new operations base in Abha represents a strategic investment designed to build an integrated national operating network". [more - original PR]