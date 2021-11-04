flydubai reveals new 737 MAX 8 business class seat
flydubai, via its official Instagram and LinkedIn account, released (01-Nov-2021) images of its new Boeing737 MAX 8 business class seat. The carrier stated the product is currently available on one aircraft (A6-FMH, MSN 60979) and confirmed its existing flatbed seating is still available.
