22-Feb-2018 12:05 PM
flydubai reports consecutive annual profits since 2012 in 2017
flydubai reported (21-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Revenue: AED5.5 billion (USD1.5 billion), +9.2% year-on-year;
- Profit: AED37.3 million (USD10.2 million);
- Passengers: 10.9 million, +5.5%;
- Aircraft utilisation: 13.3 hours, -1.5%;
- Number of aircraft: 61, +4 aircraft;
- Average aircraft age: 3 years and 11 months, compared to three years and 8.5 months in 2016
*Based on the average conversion rate at AED1 = USD0.272202 [more - original PR]