Loading
22-Feb-2018 12:05 PM

flydubai reports consecutive annual profits since 2012 in 2017

flydubai reported (21-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:

  • Revenue: AED5.5 billion (USD1.5 billion), +9.2% year-on-year;
  • Profit: AED37.3 million (USD10.2 million);
  • Passengers: 10.9 million, +5.5%;
  • Aircraft utilisation: 13.3 hours, -1.5%;
  • Number of aircraft: 61, +4 aircraft;
  • Average aircraft age: 3 years and 11 months, compared to three years and 8.5 months in 2016

*Based on the average conversion rate at AED1 = USD0.272202 [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More