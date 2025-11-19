flydubai orders 150 A321neos
flydubai signed (18-Nov-2025) an MoU with Airbus placing a firm order for 150 A321neos, with options for 100 additional Airbus aircraft. The order is valued at USD24 billion, and the aircraft are scheduled to commence delivery in 2031. This marks the LCC's first order from Airbus. The LCC stated: "This strategic addition diversifies our narrowbody fleet and strengthens our long term expansion plans", adding: "This will enable flydubai to play a key role in the success of Dubai World Central's expansion plans, an airport we aim to become the largest airport in the world". [more - original PR - flydubai] [more - original PR - Airbus - II]
Background ✨
flydubai had previously relied exclusively on Boeing aircraft, with ongoing delivery delays prompting it to consider non-Boeing options and issue an RFP for more than 125 narrowbody aircraft in 2024. It was no longer scheduled to receive additional aircraft throughout 2024 due to these delays1. As of 2025, flydubai expected to take delivery of 12 new Boeing 737 MAX 8s, but remained 20 aircraft behind its original projections2.