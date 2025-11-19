flydubai orders 150 A321neos

flydubai had previously relied exclusively on Boeing aircraft, with ongoing delivery delays prompting it to consider non-Boeing options and issue an RFP for more than 125 narrowbody aircraft in 2024. It was no longer scheduled to receive additional aircraft throughout 2024 due to these delays1. As of 2025, flydubai expected to take delivery of 12 new Boeing 737 MAX 8s, but remained 20 aircraft behind its original projections2.