flyadeal to focus on international market to meet growing demand: CEO

flyadeal CEO Steven Greenway, in an interview in the CAPA - Centre for Aviation report entitled: 'Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: An Evolving Market for Air Travel', stated (11-Dec-2025) the domestic market accounts for 75% of the airline's operations, adding: "Domestic will continue to rise, but international is where our focus will be to meet growing demand for inbound and outbound travel". [more - CAPA Report]