flyadeal to focus on international market to meet growing demand: CEO
flyadeal CEO Steven Greenway, in an interview in the CAPA - Centre for Aviation report entitled: 'Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: An Evolving Market for Air Travel', stated (11-Dec-2025) the domestic market accounts for 75% of the airline's operations, adding: "Domestic will continue to rise, but international is where our focus will be to meet growing demand for inbound and outbound travel". [more - CAPA Report]
Background ✨
flyadeal planned to shift from a primarily domestic focus to a greater international presence, aiming for a near-equal split of domestic and international operations as part of its growth strategy, supported by the strong expansion of the Saudi domestic market and wider Vision 2030 aviation ambitions. The airline also anticipated adding new widebody aircraft from 2027 to support expansion into Southeast Asia and Europe1 2 3.