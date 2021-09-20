Become a CAPA Member
20-Sep-2021 3:34 AM

flyadeal plans to receive 47 further A320neos by 2025

flyadeal outlined (17-Sep-2021) plans to take delivery of all 50 A320neo aircraft outlined under its Jun-2019 agreement with Airbus by 2025, comprising an initial 30 aircraft with the option for a further 20. As previously reported by CAPA, the aircraft received its third A320neo under the order effective 15-Sep-2021 and operates 15 A320s in total, having previously cancelled Boeing 737 MAX orders with plans to exclusively operate A320 aircraft. [more - original PR

