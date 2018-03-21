Loading
21-Mar-2018 2:33 PM

flyadeal performing 'well ahead of plan': CEO

flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, speaking on CAPA TV, said (Mar-2018) the airline's performance since it commenced operations is "well ahead of plan" in terms of load factor and yield. Mr Korfiatis reported "encouraging" demand for the carrier's new services, stating: "Clearly, low cost is popular" He commented: "We're very happy with the results of the company, and it's trekking better than what we expected up until this point". [more - CAPA TV]

