Flughafen Zurich to invest EUR534.5m at Zurich Airport in 2025
Background ✨
The acquisition of the Radisson Blu building for CHF155 million granted Zurich Airport full ownership of the 12-floor property, which is primarily used for hotel operations under a lease agreement with Radisson Blu until 20331. The airport expected a record 32 million passengers for FY2025 and noted that some commercial revenue would be affected by temporary closures linked to landside zone development2.