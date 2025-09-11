Flightscape senior director: Aviation industry 'can change incredibly quickly when it’s motivated'

Flightscape senior director product management Eric Keely, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) the pace of introduction of technologies such as electronic flight bags shows that the aviation industry "can change, and can change incredibly quickly when it's motivated". He noted that he expects AI technology "is going to be transformative across every part of the airline, from the flightdeck down to how you get your tickets".