Flightscape – Powered by CAE VP global sales: IOCCs manoeuvre through recent difficulties

Flightscape - Powered by CAE VP global sales Harsha Majeti, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, regarding Flightscape's perspective on how disruptions to airspace and fuel supply stemming from recent conflict in the Middle East are impacting airlines stated (23-Apr-2026) "Being a platform provider, we get a chance to see how various airlines are making decisions following a shock to the system". Mr Majeti continued: "A cool thing we've been able to observe is the airline Integrated Operations Control Centres (IOCCs), the nerve centres, the people there and how skilled they are to manoeuvre through these difficulties. How they found alternate routes, how they ensured they had enough fuel planned". He concluded: "We are seeing the importance of ensuring that the right amount of fuel is being loaded". [more - CAPA TV]