Flight Centre Travel Group MD: There are 'further challenges to overcome'

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) MD Graham Turner stated (13-Aug-2020) there are "further challenges to overcome, plus ongoing uncertainty around government COVID-19 objectives and the strategies they will adopt in the near-term to counter the virus' effects". Mr Turner said businesses must know the objectives for coronavirus control and the lifting of restrictions is critical, and the adoption of a 'Learning to live with the virus' approach, coupled with "sensible" health measures "must be priorities to reduce the already dire economic outcomes being experienced". [more - original PR]