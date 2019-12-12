Become a CAPA Member
12-Dec-2019

Flight Centre Travel Group appoints new global leadership team

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) expanded (11-Dec-2019) its global leadership team to increase focus on leisure and corporate travel growth. Details include:

  • Chris Galanty appointed to CEO of FCTG's corporate business. Mr Galanty most recently served as head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa business (EMEA);
  • Melanie Waters-Ryan appointed to CEO of its leisure business and will oversee The Travel Group. Ms Waters-Ryan most recently served as FCTG COO;
  • Steve Norris appointed to EMEA MD;
  • James Kavanagh appointed to Australia MD;
  • Charlene Leiss appointed to Americas MD. [more - original PR]

