Flight Centre leisure CEO: There's always a sharp rebound and a sharp recovery

Flight Centre Travel Group leisure CEO James Kavanagh, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "We only saw single digit cancellations" following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East earlier in 2026. Mr Kavanagh said: "There's always a sharp rebound and a sharp recovery of demand from major global events" in recent history, adding: "Once you get a degree of stability, demand starts to come back".