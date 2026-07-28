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    28-Jul-2026 4:55 PM

    Flight Centre leisure CEO: There's always a sharp rebound and a sharp recovery

    Flight Centre Travel Group leisure CEO James Kavanagh, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "We only saw single digit cancellations" following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East earlier in 2026. Mr Kavanagh said: "There's always a sharp rebound and a sharp recovery of demand from major global events" in recent history, adding: "Once you get a degree of stability, demand starts to come back".

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