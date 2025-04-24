Flight Centre: Australia international capacity to reach 106% of pre-COVID levels by mid 2025
Flight Centre Corporate global COO Melissa Elf stated (23-Apr-2025) "International airline capacity out of Australia is currently sitting at 101% of pre-pandemic levels, and it has been hovering around this level since late 2024, when Australia reached full international capacity for the first time since the pandemic". Ms Elf added: "We can expect to see the trend continue this year, with levels expected to reach a high of 106% of pre-pandemic capacity by mid-year, but as always, levels will fluctuate to meet seasonal demand". She noted Perth Airport has become a "real leader" as an origin point for international capacity, offering 121% of pre-pandemic international seats. Perth Airport is followed by Melbourne Tullamarine Airport (102%), Brisbane Airport (101%) and Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (98%). Ms Elf said: "Destinations across Asia and the Middle East are leading the way with capacity, with the likes of Singapore Airlines and [Qatar Airways] really investing into adding capacity in and out of Australia". She stated: "Fiji Airways is the quiet achiever that has been growing its fleet and opening up new routes for Aussies travellers, and as a result, has seen Fiji reach pre-pandemic capacity of 134%". [more - original PR]