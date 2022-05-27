Flair CEO: What Canada's lacking is an 'efficient low cost carrier'

Flair Airlines president and CEO Stephen Jones, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (26-May-2022) "Canada is an outlier in the world of airlines, in that it is characterised by the duopoly of high costs and consequent high fares... It's cheaper to fly to Europe than it is to Vancouver, and people on one side of the country have never seen the other side of the country. What it's lacking really is an efficient low cost carrier". Mr Jones added: "10 years from now... I think 35% to 50% of the market will be owned by the ultra low cost segment, and Flair's job is to make sure we take our place in that".