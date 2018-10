Flair Airlines signed (01-Oct-2018) a letter of intent to receive its first Boeing 737-800NG into its fleet, with plans to begin service in Jan-2019. The airline stated the move is part of the transition from its current fleet of seven 737-400 aircraft to the larger 800NG series. Flair's winter schedule will also require two leased 737-800NG aircraft to enter service in Dec-2018. [more - original PR]