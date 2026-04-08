Finnair to increase cargo capacity with planned Toronto service

Finnair confirmed (07-Apr-2026) plans to launch seasonal, three times weekly Toronto service from May-2026 with A330. The new route increases Finnair's trans-Atlantic cargo capacity and offers customers smoother and faster connections between Canada and Northern Europe. Cargo capacity for each flight will be approximately 25,000kg in each direction. The types of cargo are expected to be varied, ranging from pharmaceuticals and technology to perishables. The service will operate until the end of Aug-2026. The carrier is returning to Canada after 11 years. [more - original PR]