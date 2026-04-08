Finnair to increase cargo capacity with planned Toronto service
Finnair confirmed (07-Apr-2026) plans to launch seasonal, three times weekly Toronto service from May-2026 with A330. The new route increases Finnair's trans-Atlantic cargo capacity and offers customers smoother and faster connections between Canada and Northern Europe. Cargo capacity for each flight will be approximately 25,000kg in each direction. The types of cargo are expected to be varied, ranging from pharmaceuticals and technology to perishables. The service will operate until the end of Aug-2026. The carrier is returning to Canada after 11 years. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Finnair announced it planned to launch three times weekly Helsinki-Toronto from 04-May-2026, restoring a route last operated in summer 2015, and complementing its North American network of New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle services.1 Virgin Atlantic launched daily London Heathrow-Toronto on 30-Mar-2025 with 787-9s, forecasting over 165,000 customers p/a and up to 20 tonnes of cargo, with onward connectivity via an expanded WestJet codeshare.2