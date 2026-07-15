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    15-Jul-2026 2:49 PM

    Finnair suspends Helsinki-Doha service

    Finnair suspended (14-Jul-2026) Helsinki-Doha service - operated in cooperation with Qatar Airways - from 03-Oct-2026 to 27-Mar-2027, due to commercial reasons. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Finnair’s Doha service was suspended from 28-Feb-2026, after it temporarily stopped operating through the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria or Israel.1 Finnair subsequently extended the Doha suspension first to 02-Jul-2026 and then to 02-Oct-2026.2 3 Earlier, Finnair planned to adjust Doha routings to avoid Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel, bringing forward departures by 25 to 30 minutes in Jul-Sep 2025.4

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