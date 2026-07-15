Finnair suspends Helsinki-Doha service

Finnair’s Doha service was suspended from 28-Feb-2026, after it temporarily stopped operating through the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria or Israel.1 Finnair subsequently extended the Doha suspension first to 02-Jul-2026 and then to 02-Oct-2026.2 3 Earlier, Finnair planned to adjust Doha routings to avoid Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel, bringing forward departures by 25 to 30 minutes in Jul-Sep 2025.4