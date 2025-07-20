Finnair sees hesitation from passengers after impact of industrial action
Finnair stated (17-Jul-2025) there is some hesitation from passengers in booking, following the impact of industrial action. Finnair said: "To support our customers' travel plans, we paused ticket sales for affected days and offered flexible rebooking. Now that operations have stabilised, we're focused on restoring confidence". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Finnair was forced to cancel more than 1300 flights in 2Q2025 due to industrial action by the Finnish Airline Pilots' Association and the Finnish Aviation Union, impacting around 5% of its total capacity and resulting in an estimated EUR100 million revenue loss for 2025. The carrier has since reached new collective labour agreements with the relevant unions, with operations now stabilised and efforts focused on restoring passenger trust1 2.