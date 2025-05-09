Finnair project director SBTi: 'We have tried to be the catalyst for sustainability conversations'

Finnair project director SBTi Annika Silvast, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "We have tried to be the catalyst for sustainability conversations and get together with technology and electricity providers and everyone in that value chain to talk about this challenging issue". Ms Silvast said: "We can fall into a trap of talking about sustainability in a way that is too complicated, we really need to tell a story in a way that is easy for customers to understand their contribution". She noted: "Doing nothing is the most expensive thing we can do or not do".