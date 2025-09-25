Finnair introduces ancillary product bundles using Amadeus technology

Finnair introduced (24-Sep-2025) ancillary product bundles, using retailing capabilities powered by Amadeus technology. Finnair customers can purchase a combination of seat selection and internet connection for a discounted price. The seat and internet combination is initially available in limited European markets and will become available gradually in all markets in autumn 2025. More combinations will follow, including meals, priority services, carry on and lounge access. Chief digital officer Antti Kleemola stated: "Dynamic product bundling gives customers more control and choice. For an airline, this means an enhanced ability to personalise offers and improve the customer's purchase experience". Finnair stated it is "the first airline to introduce ancillary combos using modern retailing capabilities". Finnair transitioned from legacy technology to native orders earlier in 2025, including being the first airline to introduce native orders in May-2025. [more - original PR]