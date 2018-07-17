17-Jul-2018 4:42 PM
Finnair expects substantial increase in jet fuel price to impact results
Finnair revised (17-Jul-2018) its outlook for 2018 as follows:
- Global airline traffic continues to grow strongly in 2H2018. Finnair expects increased competition as existing and new operators increase capacity, particularly on routes linking Europe with Asia and North America;
- Finnair estimated its capacity will increase by more than 15% in 2018. Passenger volume is expected to grow broadly in line with capacity while revenue growth is expected to be slightly lower;
- Finnair expects the substantial increase in the price of jet fuel will impact its results, especially in 2H2018. Finnair estimated its comparable operating result in 2018 will be broadly at the previous year's level (2017: EUR170.4 million), if current fuel prices and exchange rates prevail and assuming no material changes in business environment. [more - original PR]