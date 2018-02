Finnair completes first phase of fleet renewal in 2017, eight A350s scheduled over 2018-2022

Finnair confirmed (18-Feb-2018) it took delivery of all four A350 XWB aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2017 by the end of Sep-2017, and thus completed the first phase of its long haul fleet renewal. Finnair confirmed it expects to receive eight A350 aircraft during 2018 to 2022. In addition, Finnair confirmed it added seven new A321 aircraft to its fleet in 2017, all on operating lease agreements. [more - original PR]