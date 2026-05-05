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    5-May-2026 4:13 PM

    Finnair chief customer officer: 'We are confident we will fly a full schedule up until the summer'

    Finnair chief customer officer Simon Large, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "We are doing a lot of scenario planning, trying to understand what might happen next, and that's essential because I think we all know we have to remain adaptable and versatile to fast changing circumstances". Mr Large stated: "We are confident we will fly a full schedule up until the summer", adding: "In Finnair's case we are hedged and we are confident we can get the fuel that we need to do what we need to do". [more - CAPA TV]

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