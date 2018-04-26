Finnair achieves profitable comparable operating result in 1Q2018 for the first time in 10 years

Finnair CEO Pekka Vauramo commented (25-Apr-2018) on the airline's 1Q2018 results stating: "I am delighted that for the first time in 10 years we achieved a profitable comparable operating result in the first quarter, carrying a record three million passengers as well as expanding capacity by nearly one fifth in a quarter that is traditionally the weakest for us". He said passenger numbers developed "robustly" in all traffic areas and passenger load factor improved. He also noted ancillary sales, cargo and travel services revenue "developed well", but still sees "great potential for growing revenue in these areas". [more - original PR]