30-Sep-2022 11:13 AM

Finland restricts entry of Russian tourists

Finland's Government announced (29-Sep-2022) it will restrict entry for Russian tourists effective 30-Sep-2022, in order to stop all tourism and related transits from Russia. The Government stated: "The Russian mobilisation and rapidly increasing volume of tourists arriving in Finland and transiting via Finland endanger Finland's international position and international relations". The resolution applies to both tourism into Finland and transits to other countries and will remain in force "until further notice". [more - original PR]

