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    29-Jul-2026 9:16 AM

    Fiji Airways: 'We are the only carrier flying between Fiji and Australia with a widebody'

    Fiji Airways chief network, revenue & alliances officer Russell Shaw, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "We are the only carrier flying between Fiji and Australia with a widebody" aircraft at present. Mr Shaw noted: "Historically a lot of South Pacific island carriers would have pretty old, dilapidated aircraft, but that's certainly not the case with Fiji Airways", adding: "Our Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are very new, our A350s are very new". He said the airline plans to "look at retrofitting our A330s to offer a comparable cabin product to our A350s and 737 MAXs".

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