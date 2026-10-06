Fiji Airways to add more than 125,000 seats across key markets in 2027

Fiji Airways announced (02-Oct-2026) plans to add more than 125,000 seats across key markets in 2027, in response to "strong demand for travel to Fiji". The expansion will be delivered within the airline's existing fleet and is designed to provide greater choice and flexibility from Nadi. Details include:

Western Sydney: Three times weekly from 19-Mar-2027, adding approximately 42,000 seats;

Hong Kong : Increasing from three to five times weekly from Feb-2027, adding approximately 40,500 seats;

: Increasing from three to five times weekly from Feb-2027, adding approximately 40,500 seats; Christchurch: Increasing from three to five times weekly from Mar-2027, adding approximately 20,000 seats;

Singapore : Increasing from twice to three times weekly from Mar-2027, adding approximately 20,000 seats;

: Increasing from twice to three times weekly from Mar-2027, adding approximately 20,000 seats; Tokyo: Increasing from twice to three times weekly in Apr-2027 and again from Aug-2027, adding approximately 13,600 seats. [more - original PR]