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    17-Apr-2026 11:37 AM

    Fiji Airways schedules changes to Brisbane, Dallas Fort Worth in response to Middle East conflict

    Fiji Airways, via its official website, confirmed (16-Apr-2026) the following schedule adjustments from Nadi in response to "substantially higher fuel prices and the current geopolitical environment":

    • Brisbane: One weekly frequency will be temporarily suspended from 25-Apr-2026. A daily service will continue to operate;
    • Dallas Fort Worth: One weekly frequency will be suspended from 05-May-2026 to 16-Jun-2026. A twice weekly service will continue to operate.

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