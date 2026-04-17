17-Apr-2026 11:37 AM
Fiji Airways schedules changes to Brisbane, Dallas Fort Worth in response to Middle East conflict
Fiji Airways, via its official website, confirmed (16-Apr-2026) the following schedule adjustments from Nadi in response to "substantially higher fuel prices and the current geopolitical environment":
- Brisbane: One weekly frequency will be temporarily suspended from 25-Apr-2026. A daily service will continue to operate;
- Dallas Fort Worth: One weekly frequency will be suspended from 05-May-2026 to 16-Jun-2026. A twice weekly service will continue to operate.