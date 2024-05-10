10-May-2024 10:46 AM
Fiji Airways reports 'highest ever' earnings in 2023
Fiji Airways announced (09-May-2024) its "highest ever" earnings in 2023 due to a "full scale ramp-up in operations and unprecedented growth". The carrier reported the following operational highlights:
- Introduced new services to Canberra and Noumea;
- Resumed services to Adelaide, Hong Kong and Tokyo;
- Full year of service direct to Vancouver;
- Signed partnerships with JetBlue Airways and Porter Airlines;
- Implemented 'Unbundled Fares';
- Created a dedicated ESG function focused on widening sustainability improvements;
- Commenced phase two construction of the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy;
- Refinanced Asian Development Bank loan of USD32 million and deferred leases of USD10.2 million of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, through domestic borrowings to reduce interest costs and foreign exchange exposures;
- Promoted or progressed 47 local Fijian pilots via training at the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy;
- Operated first flight fuelled by sustainable aviation fuel from Singapore. [more - original PR]