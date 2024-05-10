Loading
10-May-2024 10:46 AM

Fiji Airways reports 'highest ever' earnings in 2023

Fiji Airways announced (09-May-2024) its "highest ever" earnings in 2023 due to a "full scale ramp-up in operations and unprecedented growth". The carrier reported the following operational highlights:

