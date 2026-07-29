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    29-Jul-2026 10:00 AM

    Fiji Airways looking for employees with 'service in their heart': Chief people officer:

    Fiji Airways chief people officer Anna Morris, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "For most roles we have a pathway from an experience and education perspective throughout the organisation, particularly technical roles". She added: "In terms of employment, a cultural fit is really important and the service we provide is incredibly important, so we are looking for people that have service in their heart".

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