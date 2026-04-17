Fiji Airways confirms service changes in response to critical fuel shortage in Tuvalu
Fiji Airways, via its official website, advised (15-Apr-2026) passengers travelling to and from Funafuti that the Government of Tuvalu has declared a state of emergency due to critical fuel shortages arising from the ongoing Middle East conflict. As a result, Fiji Airways services are required to operate with return fuel being carried on the outbound sector and flights cannot operate at full seating capacity. The arrangement may also result in baggage restrictions, cargo limitations or potential offloads of baggage or cargo to accommodate fuel requirements and ensure safe operations.
Background ✨
Fiji Airways previously reduced passenger and baggage capacity to Funafuti due to the unserviceability of Funafuti International Airport’s fuel truck, noting it was taking interim steps while seeking a fix.1 It also said Tuvalu services were affected by fuel shortage and supply issues at Funafuti International Airport, prompting reviews of flight loads while it worked with local counterparts to resolve ground operational issues.2