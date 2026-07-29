Fiji Airways: Australian airports have come a long way in terms of route analysis and incentives

Fiji Airways chief network, revenue & alliances officer Russell Shaw, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "I think over the last 10 years Australian airports have come a really long way, the quality of route analysis they are offering to airlines now is far superior to what they were offering a decade ago", adding: "I'm actually very impressed with the level of sophistication we have now". Mr Shaw said Australian airports have also made a lot of progress in terms of the incentives they offer airlines to launch services to new destinations. He added that the main limitation Fiji Airways faces in expanding its network is that "we have a finite amount of aircraft".