Fiji Airways appoints new MD and CEO
Fiji Airways, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (27-Oct-2025) the appointment of Paul Scurrah as MD and CEO, effective 01-Nov-2025. Mr Scurrah brings over two decades of executive experience across aviation, transport, logistics and tourism, and previously served as Virgin Australia CEO. Mr Scurrah succeeds Andre Viljoen, who will continue to serve on the Fiji Airways board of directors, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of leadership.
Background ✨
Andre Viljoen was appointed as Air Mauritius CEO, effective 15-Oct-2025, but remained on the Fiji Airways board to provide continuity and institutional history during the leadership transition, with Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad affirming there would be no conflict of interest as the two airlines serve different markets1 2.