Fiji Airways appoints new MD and CEO

Fiji Airways, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (27-Oct-2025) the appointment of Paul Scurrah as MD and CEO, effective 01-Nov-2025. Mr Scurrah brings over two decades of executive experience across aviation, transport, logistics and tourism, and previously served as Virgin Australia CEO. Mr Scurrah succeeds Andre Viljoen, who will continue to serve on the Fiji Airways board of directors, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of leadership.