Fiji Airways aircraft utilitsation rate 'has a big upside to it': CEO

Fiji Airways CEO Paul Scurrah, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) the carrier's existing aircraft utilisation rate "has a big upside to it", confirming plans to boost utilisation for short term capacity growth without taking delivery of new aircraft in the next few years. The airline has taken delivery of four A350s in recent years to refresh its long haul fleet, as well as five Boeing 737 MAX 8s for its medium haul fleet. Mr Scurrah confirmed Fiji Airways aims to add one or two additional widebody aircraft to its fleet in two to four years. [more - Aviation Week]