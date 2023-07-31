Female pilot numbers growing, but remain low

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Women airline pilots: numbers are growing, but still a pitiful percentage', stated (28-Jul-2023) the percentage of female pilots among the global workforce is growing, but gender equality among cockpit crew is very low in comparison to other fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Global aviation is starting to address the challenge of under-representation of women in pilot roles and in other areas, but it has a lot of catching up to do. [more - CAPA Analysis]