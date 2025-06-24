24-Jun-2025 2:30 PM
FedEx founder passes away, new chairman appointed
FedEx announced (21-Jun-2025) the death of founder and executive chairman Frederick W Smith on 21-Jun-2025. The company reduced the size of its board to 12 members and appointed vice chairman R Brad Martin as chairman, effective 23-Jun-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
FedEx previously implemented leadership transitions, including Raj Subramaniam succeeding Frederick W Smith as president and CEO from 01-Jun-2022, with R Brad Martin appointed as non-executive vice chairman and designated successor to serve as chairman, and the COO position eliminated at that time1. The board size was last reported at 13 members following the election of Raj Subramaniam to the board2.