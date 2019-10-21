FedEx Express and Wing Aviation complete first scheduled commercial residential drone delivery

FedEx Express and Wing Aviation completed (18-Oct-2019) the first scheduled commercial residential delivery with a drone on 18-Oct-2019. The delivery forms part of the US Department of Transportation's unmanned aircraft systems integration pilot programme. For the duration of the trial, Wing drones will transport select FedEx packages to qualifying homes in Christiansburg, Virginia. FedEx is also participating in the pilot programme by conducting drone operations on airport property in conjunction with the Memphis Shelby-County Airport Authority. [more - original PR]